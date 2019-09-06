Boris FX Acquires Academy Award-Winning SilhouetteFX, Digital Film Tools

Boris FX adds SilhouetteFX and Digital Film Tools to its powerful suite of post-production and visual effects applications. The highly-specialized feature film rotoscoping, paint, and photo editing plug-ins support Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Avid Media Composer, and OFX hosts including Foundry Nuke and DaVinci Resolve. The merger marks the third Boris FX acquisition in recent years and builds upon the most powerful creative solutions available.

