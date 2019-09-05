Finally – A solution for iView MediaPro custom annotations

Norbert M. Doerner today announces the up and coming release of NeoFinder 7.5, to be released in December 2019. NeoFinder helps anyone keep track of digital files, photos, songs, movies, fonts on hard drives, USB sticks, servers, Blu-ray disks, DVD-ROMs, CDROMs, and any other digital media. The new version will be able to import, use, and edit custom annotations from iView MediaPro. Easily import custom field data from MediaPro XML Export files, and much more.

