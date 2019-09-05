File Transfer App Deliver Express Is Now Notarized by Apple

Zevrix Solutions announces Deliver Express 2.6.9, a security update to company’s file transfer automation tool based on watched hot folders. Deliver Express supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local services. The app solves the issue of automatic user notification upon file delivery with customized email notifications. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



