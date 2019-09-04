Master Your Spelling With Engaging Word Game on Mobile

Teeterbird releases Spell Caster 1.0.4 for iOS and Android. Spell Caster is a fast-paced mobile spelling game that will test your language skills while keeping you entertained for hours. The player must use the available letters to spell as many words as possible to defeat the monsters. Featuring engaging RPG elements, the game progresses into increasing levels of difficulty, upping the ante with more heinous monsters and increasingly tougher words to spell.

