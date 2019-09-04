DEVONtechnologies releasees DEVONthink To Go 2.7.2

DEVONtechnologies releases version 2.7.2 of its iOS document and information manager DEVONthink To Go with sync and performance enhancements and bug fixes. The update brings back the sync status sheet, updates the PDF support, and makes handling of indexed items consistent to DEVONthink 3 on the Mac. It also comes with important bug fixes and first adjustments for iOS 13. The update is free and recommended for all users.

