AnyTrans 8 Improves Users' iPhone Experience to A Whole New Level

iMobie Inc. today announces AnyTrans iPhone Manager 8.0 for Mac and Windows. AnyTrans 8 brings the biggest update in 2019 to elevate iPhone experience with more features. AnyTrans 8 is revamped with a more easy-to-use UI, which will saves users much effort and time. AnyTrans 8 brings the new “Phone Switcher” to migrate data from old phone to new iPhone, and even move app with data from old iPhone to new one. AnyTrans 8 gets a new iPhone screen mirror feature to mirror and record iPhone screen.

