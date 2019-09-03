Xwavesoft announces Back to School 60% discount on All Products

Xwavesoft today announces a Back-to-School sale on their entire range of productivity apps for macOS and iOS. From Monday, September 2 through Monday, September 9, all their productivity tools will be offered at 60% discount. This includes Be Focused, Focus Matrix, Cloud Outliner, eXtra Voice Recorder, Chrono Plus, Daily Habits, and other products. Maximize your time more effectively, align daily routines, avoid burnout and get rid of procrastination.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



