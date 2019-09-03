Output Factory for InDesign Adds Alternate Layout to Variable File Name

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.4, a feature update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign, helping users eliminate repetitive tasks and avoid costly errors. The app offers batch processing, layer versioning, PDF security presets and other time-saving options. The new version adds a new variable token that lets users insert the names of InDesign alternate layouts into the output file names.

