Logo Pop Adds Over 100 New Editable Graphics To Make Logo Design Easier

MacAppware, a division of 128bit Technologies, announced today it has added over 100 new editable graphics to its popular Logo Pop, the powerful logo design app for Mac, and updated it for Mojave. Easily create a professional looking vector based logo, and then use it online or in print with support for all popular image formats including transparent PNGs, and vector PDF and SVG formats. Logo Pop also includes a library of pre-designed logo templates and editable graphics to get you started.

