AssistiveWare shows off new app simPODD at AGOSCI Conference 2019

AssistiveWare has just released simPODD, a new iPad app to help people with complex communication needs communicate and develop language skills. PODD is one of the most well-known augmentative and alternative communication vocabularies. Designed from the ground up for PODD, simPODD is based on the popular PODD system, created by Australian speech pathologist Gayle Porter. This app is huge step forward in providing PODD users with a quality experience.

