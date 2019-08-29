64BitApps Releases Image Plus v.1.3 for macOS

64BitApps today announces Image Plus 1.3, a Mac app that allows users to edit, apply artistic effects, blur, crop, rotate, watermark, resize and convert their photos with ease. Image Plus also allows user to rotate their photo in 2D and even in 3D for some spectacular results, crop their photo using either pixels or percentage for a very precise edit, resize and convert their photo to various image formats including JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF and even newer formats like HEIC or HEIF.

