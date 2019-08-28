LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Can Convert Images to Photoshop PDF

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.3, a feature update to company’s workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, as well as convert image formats and colors, merge layers and more. The app helps designers reduce InDesign link size and save production costs. The new version adds an option to convert images to Photoshop PDF format using the selected Adobe PDF preset.

