Apptorium releases SideNotes 1.0 for macOS – Note-Taking Solution

Apptorium today announces SideNotes 1.0, its new note-taking solution exclusively for macOS. Featuring a clean and minimalistic user interface, SideNotes allows anyone to take notes easily and also keep them out of the way by positioning notes on the side of the monitor. Notes can be shown or hidden with a single click, by simply pressing a keyboard shortcut or by moving mouse cursor. SideNotes provides text formatting that takes advantage of Markdown and regular text formatting and much more.

