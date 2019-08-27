Utility Meets Modern Style in WaterField's New Marqui Crossbody Pouch

San Francisco based WaterField Designs today introduces the Marqui Crossbody Pouch, a ruggedly-constructed, modern minimalist bag that merges practicality with high fashion. The Marqui Crossbody Pouch brings a modern professional aesthetic to the streetwear-style crossbody bag. Designed to hold an iPhone, Air Pods, and other basic necessities leaving hands free and pockets unfettered, the Marquis is comfortable enough to wear all day whether scooting, working, or sightseeing.

