SweetP Productions, Inc. releases Cookie 6.0 for macOS 10.14

Wilmington based SweetP Productions today announces Cookie 6.0, an important update to their advanced macOS cookie and privacy management app. After a quick initial setup, Cookie will protect your privacy, keeping you safe from tracking and online profiling just the way you want. Cookie is designed to run invisibly in the background – you can rest easy knowing that advertisers and marketers aren’t tracking your every click.

