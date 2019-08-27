Prizmo 5.0 Brings Document Scanning to the Next Level on iPhone/iPad

Creaceed releases Prizmo 5.0, a major reboot of their photo-based scanning app for iPhone & iPad. Prizmo lets the user take a picture of printed or handwritten text and then recognize it using optical character recognition (OCR) technology. The recognized text can then be selected from the photo by swiping through it. Version 5.0 sports a new, streamlined capture workflow, powerful editing capabilities and new OCRs that improve daily document processing tasks, new image enhancements, and more.

