New Game Release: Ballz Maze 3D [iOS Version]

Hristo Zhelev announces an new game, Ballz Maze 3D for iOS devices. It’s fun, addicting hyper-casual puzzle game. The game is based on current trends at the App Store: like Balls Rotate, Split Balls, and other top Maze Games out there. We made it look/feel like those top games, but we also merged different gameplay styles, so basically there’s no other game like this anywhere.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



