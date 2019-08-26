Hristo Zhelev announces an new game, Ballz Maze 3D for iOS devices. It’s fun, addicting hyper-casual puzzle game. The game is based on current trends at the App Store: like Balls Rotate, Split Balls, and other top Maze Games out there. We made it look/feel like those top games, but we also merged different gameplay styles, so basically there’s no other game like this anywhere.
New Game Release: Ballz Maze 3D [iOS Version]
