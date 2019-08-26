MacX DVD Ripper Pro 6.2.3 Rolls out the Easiest Disc-to-MP4 Solution

MacXDVD today announces MacX DVD Ripper Pro 6.2.3, an important update to its flagship DVD ripper. MacX DVD Ripper Pro is able to rip protected/homemade DVDs to any format fast and efficiently. Easily convert DVDs into MP4 H.264 and H.265 formats for more convenient use on any platforms, including MacBooks; iOS and Android devices; Apple TV, Chromecast; Roku devices as well as popular web browsers. Its unique Level-3 Hardware Acceleration tech can process media 5x faster.

