ILEXSOFT today announced the immediate availability of their fifth major release of their HighDesign drafting and architectural design software for macOS. HighDesign R5 marks a turning point: it now offers a flexible solution with more powerful tools for traditional CAD, as well as features and workflow found in Building Information Modeling (BIM) processes.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
ILEXSOFT Releases HighDesign R5 for Mac and Windows
ILEXSOFT today announced the immediate availability of their fifth major release of their HighDesign drafting and architectural design software for macOS. HighDesign R5 marks a turning point: it now offers a flexible solution with more powerful tools for traditional CAD, as well as features and workflow found in Building Information Modeling (BIM) processes.