New High Performance Wireless Earbuds to Take on the Market Leader

AirEarbud introduces its first earbuds WAVE S1 on their e-store to take on the market leader, Apple’s Airpods. AirEarbud aims at designing products that are clean, friendly, and above all, simple to use – a set of principles that Apple also adopts to separate its products from the rest. WAVE S1 invites users to discover a freedom of expression in sound, style and movement with innovations like HIFI Superior sound and intuitive touch control.

