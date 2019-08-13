Stairways Software Releases Keyboard Maestro 9.0

Stairways Software Pty Ltd today releases Keyboard Maestro 9.0, a new version of its powerful productivity enhancer for macOS. Keyboard Maestro can help improve almost every aspect of using your Mac. Version 9.0 adds support for Dark Mode, multiple editor windows, JSON, OCR, Stream Deck, and extended regex, as well as adding triggers, many actions, more palette themes, enhancing the editor and the clipboard switcher, improving performance, and more.

