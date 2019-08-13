Proverbidioms 2.0 released for IOS/Android – Everyday English Idioms

Long View Labs Limited today releases Proverbidioms 2.0.0 for IOS and Android. Proverbidioms is based on the famous Proverbidioms series of paintings by American artist T. E. Breitenbach that illustrate hundreds of everyday English idioms. The aim of the game is for players to find as many idioms as they can using a built-in guided list. Version 2.0.0 has been totally redesigned from the ground up with new and improved graphics and gameplay, an all-new reward system, and more.

