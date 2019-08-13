KeyCue 9.4 improves folder view and third-party app compatibility

Ergonis Software today released KeyCue 9.4, a maintenance update for the company’s highly acclaimed productivity tool. KeyCue is a versatile assistant, which presents frequently used elements on cue, such as keyboard shortcuts, local files and folders, and URL collections. Now distributed as a notarized disk image, version 9.4 enhances the folder view feature and improves overall stability as well as compatibility with certain third-party apps.

