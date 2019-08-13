InterConneX 2.0 Now Available

Econ Technologies today releases InterConneX 2.0, an update to its popular file storage, management, and sharing app for iPad and iPhone.. InterConneX 2.0 introduces direct cloud support for Backblaze B2, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud and SFTP Servers. The reinvented App offers an Adaptive Interface on iPad for full multi-tasking support to create a robust file management experience on iOS. Unlock your iPad’s and iPhone’s potential with InterConneX!

