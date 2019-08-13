ChronoSync Updated for InterConneX 2.0!

Econ Technologies today releases ChronoSync 4.9.4, an important update to their multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clones and folder synchronizing under macOS. Version 4.9.4 includes several bug fixes to enhance InterConneX connection reliability. InterConneX is the file storage, file management, and file sharing app for the iPhone, iPad & cloud. With the InterConneX 2.0 release, this update ensures the ChronoSync experience with iOS devices remains reliable and trouble-free.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



