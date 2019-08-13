Boundary Labs releases Focus Dashcam Organizer for Tesla(R) Dashcams

Focus Dashcam Organizer for macOS(R) features organizational features such as a built-in calendar and the ability to flag videos from your Tesla(R). Videos are automatically stitched together to provide a view of all cameras at once, and individual videos can be clicked to examine a specific camera angle while the video is playing. Adjust the speed of videos from 0 to 10x. Works with videos produced by both HW 2.5 and 3. Support for full screen and dark mode. Built for macOS(R) 10.13 and higher.

