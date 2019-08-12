Output Factory Server for Adobe InDesign Is Now Notarized by Apple

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.1.25, a security update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The app automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. Output Factory Server offers layer versioning, preflighting, email notifications, scripts, variable names and more. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

