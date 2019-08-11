Introduction Into Public Relations eBook Now Available on Apple Books

PR Wire Pro announces it has published an all new version of the eBook Marketing (PR) Series, Introduction Into Public Relations now available on Apple Books. The new public relations and marketing eBook is available for free download. The new eBook Marketing (PR) Series, Introduction Into Public Relations and Marketing Guide Course is to introduce students to the concepts and activities related to marketing and public relations and to provide practice in solving marketing problems.

