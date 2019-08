Enhanced Auto-Rules in the New Version of SearchAdsHQ

SplitMetrics announces a brand-new version of SearchAdsHQ, platform for Apple Search Ads (ASA) campaign management. This version comes armed with an updated auto-rules module. Now users can customize rules to meet their business objectives, get more flexibility in campaign management, automate routine but important processes that take much time and as a result raise efficiency of ASA campaigns.

