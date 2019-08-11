Cisdem PDF Converter OCR 7.0.0 Has Fixed Bugs and Refined Interface

Cisdem announces Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac has been upgraded to version 7.0.0 to fix bugs and improve user interface. The latest version 7.0.0 has fixed the output size enlargement issue, which could happen on Macs with Retina display. Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac is a PDF converter, PDF creator, OCR tool, PDF combiner/splitter, etc. all rolled into one. Its Converter function can convert PDF files, including the native ones and scanned/image-based ones, to 16 different formats.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



