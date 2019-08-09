Shaderific now with full support for iOS 12

Shaderific version 4.4 is available on the App Store now. Shaderific is an educational app for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch that helps computer science students and experienced developers to get started with OpenGL ES 2.0 and OpenGL ES 3.0 shader development. The app makes it possible to write, compile and test shader programs directly on any iOS device without ever touching a laptop or desktop computer. Version 4.4 adds full support for iOS 12 and improvements of existing functionalities.

