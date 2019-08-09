Pomfort Introduces Livegrade Studio

Munich based Pomfort today announced the immediate availability of Livegrade Studio for macOS. Targeted at users working in multi-camera setups, Livegrade Studio offers a game-changing router control infrastructure that enables a flexible, fast, and highly intuitive handling of multiple live video signals. Users are able to view and interactively switch between multiple sources and destinations quickly, and can even create routing presets that help automate the process.

