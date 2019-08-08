Proof Announces Launch of fmEZcharts, A Chart & Dashboard Creation Tool

The Proof Group and NorthEast DataBase Solutions announces the first official community edition version of fmEZcharts, a chart and dashboard tool for Claris FileMaker. Over a year in the making, the newest version of fmEZcharts offers a tighter, cleaner look and feel, with improved functionality and usability. It includes new features like the ability to pick themes, colors, and data sets, as well as a larger selection of ready-to-go charts.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



