Dejal Time Out 2.6 Adds Fixed Time Breaks and More

Dejal today announced Time Out 2.6, an update to their popular break reminder app for macOS. Using a computer for hours on end can lead to eye, back, and neck strain. Time Out 2 offers users gentle reminders to take breaks, allowing them to stretch and relax. Version 2.6 adds the ability to have breaks at a fixed number of minutes past the hour, smaller frequency and duration amounts, a new Random Word theme, Catalina support, and more.

