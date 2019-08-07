Play 20Levels Match Puzzle Games – Get Discounts and Win Luxury Gifts

The brainchild of the Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur Huda Al Enezi, 20Levels makes winning different levels of the popular color-matching mobile game “real.” When players are playing, they are not just garnering points, they are also winning coupons that they can use for shopping at various popular retail stores. If players don’t want coupons, they can choose a “Mystery Box” that, when they win, may contain anything from a smartphone or tablet to branded clothes.

