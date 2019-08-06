Professional PDF Editor now available on Mac App Store

PDF Studio Pro 2019, Qoppa’s feature-rich business grade PDF editor, is now available on the Mac App Store. PDF Studio Pro is a user-friendly all-in-one PDF editing application that is packed with hundreds of tools to create, view, annotate and modify PDF documents on the Mac. It is fully compliant with the PDF specifications and the latest PDF standards. PDF Studio 2019 is fully integrated with major document storage systems, Dropbox, Google Drive and One Drive.

