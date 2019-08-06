CAZE New iPhone Wireless Earbuds Beat Apple AirPods' Prices by 80%

CAZE introduces the most affordable alternatives to Apple AirPods during its 10th anniversary exclusively on their new e-store AirEarbud. Sporting an ergonomic lightweight design, the unparalleled sound quality of these Bluetooth 5.0 enabled Hi-Fi earbuds for iPhones is an investment with a guaranteed ROI to the user. Highly intuitive touch control system, minimum 4-hour usage time, and the high capacity charging case are few other features that make this product popular.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



