PDF Checkpoint Is Now Notarized by Apple: PDF Preflight, Conversion Tool

Zevrix Solutions announces PDF Checkpoint 1.8.9, a security update to company’s PDF preflight and conversion solution. Remarkably fast, PDF Checkpoint automatically preflights, exports as images, splits and optimizes Adobe PDF files. The software can also convert PDF document colors, which helps users easily prepare files for print and web. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service..

