Bamboo Apps Presents a Concept of a Digital Key Solution

Recently Bamboo Apps joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to drive the development of the digital key technology. Today, the company presents its own concept of a keyless car access solution. The concept delivered by the company offers the desired functionality to the end-user, allowing to control access to a vehicle via a smartphone. It also addresses the main challenges industry players deal with developing market-ready digital key solutions.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



