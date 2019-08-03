Recently Bamboo Apps joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to drive the development of the digital key technology. Today, the company presents its own concept of a keyless car access solution. The concept delivered by the company offers the desired functionality to the end-user, allowing to control access to a vehicle via a smartphone. It also addresses the main challenges industry players deal with developing market-ready digital key solutions.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
Bamboo Apps Presents a Concept of a Digital Key Solution
Recently Bamboo Apps joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to drive the development of the digital key technology. Today, the company presents its own concept of a keyless car access solution. The concept delivered by the company offers the desired functionality to the end-user, allowing to control access to a vehicle via a smartphone. It also addresses the main challenges industry players deal with developing market-ready digital key solutions.