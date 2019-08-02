Get the Job Done – Notebooks for Mac 2.0 Receives a Major Upgrade

Independent developer Alfons Schmid announces the release of Notebooks for Mac 2.0, a major upgrade of his productivity application which combines text processing with document- and task management. According to the developer, Notebooks 2.0 is now a native Mac application, presents an improved user interface and adds many new features like checklists, tables, tabbed windows, breadcrumbing navigation or methods to compile documents and create eBooks, and still strives to remain lightweight.

