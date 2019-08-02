Mobile app review publisher AlphaDigits has named top rated applications for July 2019. Azedeem is an RPG tactical game. Lope is a productivity app. Paint House is a simplistic game of painting. Noodles Now is set in some futuristic place. JotForm is for creating forms, collecting data, and analyzing it.
AlphaDigits Top Rated Mobile Apps July 2019
