Human Heroes Curie on Matter Launches Onto The App Store

Newly formed EdTech startup KalamTech announces Human Heroes Curie On Matter 1.1, their new educational game for iOS devices. This child-friendly adventure game features iconic actress Miriam Margolyes as Marie Curie. Through a collection of creative problem and puzzle-solving mini-games and exciting numerical challenges, covering educational topics such as the states of matter, radioactivity, physics, chemical elements, uranium, atoms and more.

