24U Software Updates fmRESTor for FileMaker Server 18

24U Software has released a new version of the popular open-source PHP library designed for PHP developers to easily integrate their code with the RESTful FileMaker Data API without having to learn the FileMaker Data API itself. The new version brings support for all new features added to the FileMaker Data API with the recent release of FileMaker Server 18, while maintaining full compatibility with the FileMaker Server 17 Data API as well.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



