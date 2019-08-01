24U Software releases LogMonitor for server administrators. This new open-source tool can watch (not only) FileMaker(R) Server logs and send e-amail and push notifications when something important appears there. In addition to sending e-mails, LogMonitor can send also push notifications to the admin’s smart phone via popular cloud service Pushover.
24U Software Releases LogMonitor for Server Administrators
24U Software releases LogMonitor for server administrators. This new open-source tool can watch (not only) FileMaker(R) Server logs and send e-amail and push notifications when something important appears there. In addition to sending e-mails, LogMonitor can send also push notifications to the admin’s smart phone via popular cloud service Pushover.