Top Speed 2 grabs pole position as it races onto the App Store today

Polish based development team, T-Bull S.A. today releases Top Speed 2, the sequel to their hit street racing title for iOS. Players can enter the underground world of street racing for free. Top Speed 2 boasts 71 cars, each with seven points of customization to unlock, customise and upgrade, as well as an expansive 90’s style action movie campaign story to complete across 3 city environments. Take on both the AI and other players online in fierce head-to-head battles.

