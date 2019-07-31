The first CDO Apps puzzle Silly Memory is out now

Indie French studio, CDO Apps releases Silly Memory 2.2, an update to their free puzzle game for iOS and Android. Silly Memory revisits the concept of the Match-pairs Memory game, combining dynamic gameplay to a humorously-narrated adventure in space. Play as Gorzbul, an alien who is trying to find a path to Earth, intercepting transmissions sent through space by the Humans. Version 2.2 brings many tweaks and balances to the gameplay to improve in-game experience.
