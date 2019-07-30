Typinator 8.1 refines the all-new text expander Typinator 8

Ergonis Software releases Typinator 8.1, an improved version of their highly acclaimed text expander. for macOS.Typinator is a powerful, yet elegantly simple solution that automates the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors. The new version refines the recently released major version 8.0, which introduced a new statistics mode, Magic Keys, a new graphical mini menu bar, integration with PopChar, and much more.

