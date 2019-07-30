Jumsoft's Toolbox for iWork goes cross-platform

Jumsoft releases a major update to Toolbox for iWork, its popular productivity templates collection on the Mac and iOS App Stores. Toolbox for iWork contains over 40,000 original, hand-crafted and quality-checked items, everything from comprehensive and professional presentation layouts and themes for Keynote, a plethora of infographics templates, to an expansive collection of print templates for Pages. It is a perfect choice for any student, educator, business-owner, and anyone in between.

