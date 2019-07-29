BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel Is Now Notarized by Apple

Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.5.9, a security update to company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Excel. The only Excel output automation tool on the Mac market, BatchOutput automates printing and exporting of multiple spreadsheets to PDF. The app offers PDF security, image compression, variable file names and more. The new version was updated to satisfy forthcoming macOS security demands and has now received the seal of approval issued by the Apple notary service.

