Productive Computing, Inc., a Platinum member of the FileMaker(R) Business Alliance, is proud to announce the release of the all new Core CRM Pro. This flexible Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution was created to allow teams to keep track of contact information, invoices, important events, and key data in a centralized location.
Introducing the New Core CRM Pro
